Israeli army launches airstrikes on Lebanese capital despite ceasefire

The Israeli army launched airstrikes on the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut on Sunday, despite an ongoing ceasefire.

Fighter jets bombed the Dahiyeh area without prior warning, according to an Anadolu reporter.

Smoke was seen rising from the targeted area.

In a post on the US social media company X, Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee claimed that the army targeted a Hezbollah infrastructure facility in the area.

A joint statement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz claimed the attack was carried out in response to Hezbollah rocket fire into northern Israel Sunday morning.

Sunday's strikes were the first on the Lebanese capital since a ceasefire was extended on June 3 following US-mediated talks between Israel and Lebanon in Washington.Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has earlier called on the army to launch attacks on the Dahiyeh area.

Israel has continued carrying out airstrikes in Lebanon since a Hezbollah cross-border attack in early March, killing over 3,550 people and wounding more than 10,800 others since March 2.









