Trump says he will attend G7 summit in France

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he will attend the G7 leaders' summit in France.

"I'll be going to the G7, in France, immediately following what will be one of the Most Entertaining Nights in American History, the UFC World Championship Fights on the South Lawn of the White House," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The summit will take place in Evian-les-Bains in southeastern France from June 15–17.

The G7 brings together seven of the world's most advanced economies — Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US — with the EU also being a member.

It serves as the primary platform for members to discuss and coordinate responses to major global economic, financial and geopolitical challenges.