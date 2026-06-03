Trump endorses Colombian presidential candidate Abelardo de la Espriella

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday endorsed Colombian presidential candidate Abelardo de la Espriella ahead of an upcoming runoff election.

Trump praised the candidate, who is known by the nickname "El Tigre" ("The Tiger"), calling him a "smart, strong, and tough leader" committed to advancing Colombia's interests.

"The results of this Election are very important to the future of Colombia and its relationship to the United States," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Colombia's presidential election will proceed to a runoff after no candidate won an outright majority in the first round of voting, according to preliminary results released Sunday by electoral authorities.

De la Espriella will face off against Ivan Cepeda on June 21.

"Because of his tremendous accomplishments in life, and his political support for me, personally, it is my Honor to give Abelardo my Complete and Total Endorsement," Trump said.



