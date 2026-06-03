Napoli sign Hojlund from Man United after loan spell

Napoli have signed Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund from Manchester United on a permanent ⁠deal for ⁠a 50 million euros ($58.08 million) fee after a successful loan spell, both clubs ⁠announced on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old Hojlund scored 16 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions last season, helping Napoli win the Supercoppa Italiana and finish runners-up in Serie A.

The forward joined United from ⁠Atalanta ⁠in 2023 and went on to score 26 goals in 95 appearances for the Premier League club.

He was also part of the United squad that lifted the ⁠FA Cup in May 2024, coming on as a substitute in the final against Manchester City at Wembley.

Hojlund returned to Italy at the start ⁠of ‌the 2025-26 ‌campaign on a ⁠season-long loan.

"Everyone at ‌the club would like to wish Rasmus all ⁠the very best ⁠for the future," United said ⁠in a statement.