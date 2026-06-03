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News World Napoli sign Hojlund from Man United after loan spell

Napoli sign Hojlund from Man United after loan spell

Napoli finalize permanent signing of Denmark striker Rasmus Højlund from Manchester United for €50 million ($58.08 million) following successful loan spell.

Reuters WORLD
Published June 03,2026
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NAPOLI SIGN HOJLUND FROM MAN UNITED AFTER LOAN SPELL

Napoli have signed Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund from Manchester United on a permanent ⁠deal for ⁠a 50 million euros ($58.08 million) fee after a successful loan spell, both clubs ⁠announced on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old Hojlund scored 16 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions last season, helping Napoli win the Supercoppa Italiana and finish runners-up in Serie A.

The forward joined United from ⁠Atalanta ⁠in 2023 and went on to score 26 goals in 95 appearances for the Premier League club.

He was also part of the United squad that lifted the ⁠FA Cup in May 2024, coming on as a substitute in the final against Manchester City at Wembley.

Hojlund returned to Italy at the start ⁠of ‌the 2025-26 ‌campaign on a ⁠season-long loan.

"Everyone at ‌the club would like to wish Rasmus all ⁠the very best ⁠for the future," United said ⁠in a statement.