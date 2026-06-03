Kuwait International Airport hit by Iranian drones, causing injuries, ‘significant’ damage

Kuwait International Airport was hit by Iranian drones on Wednesday, causing damage and injuries, according to a Defense Ministry statement, prompting authorities to suspend and divert flights "until further notice."

The "hostile" drones struck the airport's main passenger terminal (T1), resulting in "significant" damage to the building and injuring a number of people, who received medical treatment, Defense Ministry spokesman Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi said in a statement.

He added that the Kuwaiti Armed Forces "are monitoring the situation in coordination with relevant authorities and remain on full alert to respond to any developments."

Separately, the General Directorate of Civil Aviation announced the activation of an emergency plan at the airport after the incident.

Early Wednesday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that attacks targeting US bases in Kuwait were launched after an American strike on Qeshm Island in southern Iran.



