France says Russia targeting it in information sphere over pro-Ukraine stance

France said Wednesday that it is being targeted by Russia in the information sphere because of its support for Ukraine, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pascal Confavreux said.

"Russia is ... attacking Ukraine first and France second," Confavreux told Radio Classique.

Speaking more broadly about Europe, Confavreux said the continent is "under attack" from both the east and the west.

He attributed part of that pressure to the European Union's global appeal, citing economic and social indicators such as lower poverty rates and higher life expectancy compared with other regions.

"This attractiveness should not be underestimated, nor the fact that we are being targeted," he said.

According to Confavreux, Europe's diplomatic positions, particularly its support for Ukraine, have also contributed to the pressure.

France is "probably" a secondary target of Russia, especially in the information domain, because of its stance backing Kyiv, he added.

The war between Russia and Ukraine has continued since 2022, killing thousands of civilians.





