Fire breaks out at St. Petersburg Oil Terminal ahead of key economic forum

A fire broke out at St. Petersburg Oil Terminal on Wednesday following a drone attack, according to a Russian official.

The incident came ahead of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, set to run from June 3-6 and expected to attract 20,000 participants from 100 countries.

St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov said on Telegram that infrastructure facilities in the Kronstadt, Kirovsky and Krasnoselsky districts were targeted by Ukrainian drones early morning.

He said several facilities were damaged.

"Cleanup efforts are currently underway. Several people were injured. There were no fatalities," he said.

Ukrainian officials have not yet commented on Russia's statement.





