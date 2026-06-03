DOZENS INJURED IN IRANS ATTACK ON KUWAIT - HEALTH MINISTRY

At least 63 people were injured in Iran's attack on Kuwait on Wednesday, including airport workers and passengers, the health ministry said.
Kuwait's foreign ministry said one person was killed in the Iranian attack.
Health ministry spokesman Abdullah al-Sanad said 25 ambulances were dispatched at Kuwait International Airport, adding that "63 injured individuals were received and distributed among hospitals... This includes serious injuries... including head wounds, cerebral hemorrhages, amputations and injuries resulting from explosions."