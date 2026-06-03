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Dozens injured in Iran's attack on Kuwait - health ministry

An Iranian attack on Kuwait's airport wounded at least 63 people on Wednesday, the health ministry said, with authorities earlier reporting one person killed.

Reuters WORLD
Published June 03,2026
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DOZENS INJURED IN IRANS ATTACK ON KUWAIT - HEALTH MINISTRY

At least 63 ⁠people ⁠were injured in Iran's attack ⁠on Kuwait on Wednesday, including ⁠airport workers and ⁠passengers, the health ministry said.

Kuwait's foreign ⁠ministry said one person ⁠was ‌killed ‌in ⁠the Iranian ‌attack.

Health ministry spokesman Abdullah al-Sanad said 25 ambulances were dispatched at Kuwait International Airport, adding that "63 injured individuals were received and distributed among hospitals... This includes serious injuries... including head wounds, cerebral hemorrhages, amputations and injuries resulting from explosions."