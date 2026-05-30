US judge orders removal of Trump name from Kennedy Center, blocks closure plan

A federal judge ordered the removal of US President Donald Trump's name from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and temporarily blocked plans to close the venue for two years, media reports said on Friday.

US District Judge Christopher Cooper issued two rulings Friday directing Kennedy Center officials to remove Trump's name from the institution within two weeks and preventing further steps toward a planned closure scheduled to begin in July, according to The Washington Post.

The decisions stem from lawsuits challenging actions taken by Kennedy Center leadership following the Trump administration's controversial involvement in the institution's affairs.

One case was brought by Democratic member of Congress Joyce Beatty, who challenged a board vote that renamed the center "The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts."

A separate lawsuit filed by architectural and historic preservation groups argued that renovation plans must undergo federal review processes, including historical preservation and environmental assessments, before work can begin.

Trump has pursued several controversial building projects in Washington, including demolishing the East Wing of the White House to make way for a $1 billion ballroom as well as erecting a triumphal arch and changing the color of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Critics say the projects lack proper authorization and were awarded to no-bid contractors who charge exorbitant rates.

The plaintiffs also objected to changes already made to the Kennedy Center building, including repainting exterior columns and adding Trump's name to the facade.

Government lawyers argued that Congress had effectively authorized renovation funding through a $257 million appropriation and maintained that no demolition was planned.

During an April hearing, Kennedy Center Executive Director Matt Floca described the building as suffering from significant infrastructure problems, including water intrusion, deteriorating structural components, and plumbing failures.

Preservation groups countered that previous plans envisioned repairs while keeping the center open.

The legal dispute comes amid broader changes at the institution since Trump became board chair in February 2025, after he took office for a second term as president.

Several productions have withdrawn, ticket sales have declined, and staff reductions have taken place, according to the report.

The attempt to change the institution's name came amid numerous other efforts to put Trump's name or likeness on government projects and official documents, including US passports, national park passes, airports, a nuclear-powered battleship, and a recently proposed $250 bill.