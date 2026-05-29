France refers allegations of abuse against Gaza flotilla activists to prosecutors

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Friday that France has referred allegations of abuse against French activists detained aboard the Sumud aid flotilla to prosecutors after receiving reports that could constitute criminal offenses.

Speaking to France Inter radio, Barrot said he had requested a report from France's consul general in Türkiye following the detention of French citizens by Israeli security forces.

"Based on a report I requested from our Consul General in Türkiye, which detailed sexual violence, exposure to cold, beatings, and repeated humiliation of French citizens, all of which constitute criminal offenses, I decided yesterday to refer the matter to the public prosecutor under Article 40 of the Code of Criminal Procedure," he said.

"This case is now in the hands of the justice system," Barrot added.

The minister also said he had previously summoned Israel's ambassador to France after learning of what he described as "reprehensible actions" by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Following that meeting, Barrot reminded that he had decided to ban Ben-Gvir from entering French territory.

According to the minister, France's priority remains ensuring the safety of its citizens abroad, including those taking part in actions such as the flotilla mission, which he said Paris had "very firmly disapproved of."

He stressed that the decision to refer the allegations to prosecutors was based on information provided by French officials who met the activists after their detention.

"It is now up to the justice system to decide whether or not to initiate proceedings," he said.

The Israeli army attacked the Gaza-bound Global Sumud humanitarian flotilla last Monday in international waters. Live broadcasts from the flotilla showed Israeli naval forces intercepting each vessel.

Later, a video showing Ben-Gvir walking among detained activists who were kneeling in tightly packed formations while zip-tied circulated by Israel and provoked severe backlash globally.

Ben-Gvir appears in the footage to wave an Israeli flag and taunt detainees.

Upon their release, humanitarian aid volunteers from 41 countries, including 85 Turkish citizens who were part of the flotilla, have been evacuated to Türkiye.