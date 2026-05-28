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News World US warns Oman not to engage in facilitating tolls for Strait of Hormuz

US warns Oman not to engage in facilitating tolls for Strait of Hormuz

"The United States ⁠Government ⁠will not tolerate any effort to impose a tolling system in the Strait of Hormuz. Oman, in particular, should know that the U.S. Treasury will aggressively target any actors ⁠involved - ‌directly ‌or indirectly - in facilitating ⁠tolls ‌for the Strait and any willing partners ⁠will be ⁠penalized," U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said ⁠in a post on X.

Reuters WORLD
Published May 28,2026
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US WARNS OMAN NOT TO ENGAGE IN FACILITATING TOLLS FOR STRAIT OF HORMUZ

The United States warned Oman ⁠on Thursday ⁠not to get directly or indirectly involved in any effort ⁠to impose a toll in the Strait of Hormuz, saying it will penalize any partners involved in such a system.

"The United States ⁠Government ⁠will not tolerate any effort to impose a tolling system in the Strait of Hormuz," U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said ⁠in a post on X.

"Oman, in particular, should know that the U.S. Treasury will aggressively target any actors ⁠involved - ‌directly ‌or indirectly - in facilitating ⁠tolls ‌for the Strait and any willing partners ⁠will be ⁠penalized," Bessent added.