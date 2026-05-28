US warns Oman not to engage in facilitating tolls for Strait of Hormuz

The United States warned Oman ⁠on Thursday ⁠not to get directly or indirectly involved in any effort ⁠to impose a toll in the Strait of Hormuz, saying it will penalize any partners involved in such a system.

"The United States ⁠Government ⁠will not tolerate any effort to impose a tolling system in the Strait of Hormuz," U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said ⁠in a post on X.

"Oman, in particular, should know that the U.S. Treasury will aggressively target any actors ⁠involved - ‌directly ‌or indirectly - in facilitating ⁠tolls ‌for the Strait and any willing partners ⁠will be ⁠penalized," Bessent added.









