US warns Oman not to engage in facilitating tolls for Strait of Hormuz

The United States warned Oman on Thursday not to get directly or indirectly involved in any effort to impose a toll in the Strait of Hormuz, saying it will penalize any partners involved in such a system.
"The United States Government will not tolerate any effort to impose a tolling system in the Strait of Hormuz," U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a post on X.
"Oman, in particular, should know that the U.S. Treasury will aggressively target any actors involved - directly or indirectly - in facilitating tolls for the Strait and any willing partners will be penalized," Bessent added.