Qatar ruler, Trump discuss Middle East war in phone call

Qatar's ruler Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani spoke by phone with US President Donald Trump about developments in the Middle East war, Qatari state media reported Thursday.

Doha hosted Iranian officials this week as regional nations push for a resolution to the US-Iran war despite a fragile ceasefire that has held since April 8.

"The call discussed the latest updates in the Middle East, in light of the political and security developments taking place in the region, along with the regional and international efforts aimed at reducing escalation and enhancing stability," the Gulf nation's official news agency said.

The emir "stressed the need to prioritise political and diplomatic solutions and dialogue between all parties in order to consolidate regional security and stability and spare the region further tension and escalation," it added.

The report said Trump "voiced his appreciation" for Qatar's role in supporting the mediation efforts of Pakistan, which has emerged as a key link between Washington and Tehran.

A high-level Iranian delegation, including Tehran's top negotiator and central bank chief, was in Doha Monday to discuss an agreement with the US and the release of frozen funds.

This marked the first senior Iranian visit to the region since the start of the Middle East war, which saw Tehran launch thousands of drones and missiles across the Gulf -- including at Qatar.

It also signalled Qatar's growing role in the talks.









