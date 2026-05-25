Russia informs US about launching 'systematic strikes' on Ukrainian military sites in Kyiv

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov informed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio over the phone that Russian forces have begun systematic strikes on military sites used by the Ukrainian army in Kyiv.

"Upon Russian President Vladimir Putin's instructions, Sergey Lavrov officially informed the American side that in response to the Kiev regime's continued attacks against the civilian population and infrastructure in Russia, the armed forces of the Russian Federation were beginning systematic and consistent strikes against military sites and corresponding decision-making centers in Kiev," Russian news agency Tass reported, citing a Foreign Ministry statement.

The statement added that Lavrov also urged the US to ensure the evacuation of its diplomatic staff and other citizens from the Ukrainian capital.

Lavrov also said agreements were reached during high-level talks in Anchorage in August 2025 regarding "the Ukrainian conflict and expressed regret that the high-handed efforts of the European elites and the Kiev regime are undermining these agreements, which paved the way for a sustainable long-term settlement based on a balance of interests.

"The top diplomats exchanged opinions about diplomatic initiatives aimed at overcoming the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz and pertaining to the situation around Cuba."

Lavrov and Rubio also reaffirmed their commitment to improving the functioning of Russian and US diplomatic missions in each other's countries, "despite the existing differences," the ministry noted.

The US has not yet issued a statement regarding the two diplomats' talks over the phone.