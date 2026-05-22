Pakistani interior minister holds fresh talks in Tehran over proposals to end war

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held another meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to review proposals aimed at ending the war between the US and Iran, Iranian media reported Friday.

According to Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency, the meeting focused on examining proposals related to ongoing indirect contacts between Tehran and Washington.

Late Thursday, Iran's semi-official news agency ISNA reported that exchanges of messages between Iran and the US through Pakistan's mediation remain ongoing as efforts continue to reach a framework agreement, with some differences yet to be settled.

According to ISNA, Naqvi, who traveled to Tehran for a second time this week, delivered a message from the US side to Iranian officials.

Pakistani sources cited by ISNA said a visit by Pakistan's army chief Asim Munir would take place if the two sides finalize the proposed framework.

Under a 14-point Iranian proposal previously reported by Anadolu, Tehran seeks separate negotiations on its nuclear program, including enriched uranium issues, within 30 days after a permanent ceasefire is reached.

Washington, however, wants the nuclear issue to be "discussed and resolved" before any permanent ceasefire agreement.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with strikes targeting Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to secure a lasting agreement. US President Donald Trump later extended the truce indefinitely while maintaining a blockade on vessels traveling to or from Iranian ports through the strategic waterway.



