Poland demands ‘justice’ for its citizens after Israeli treatment of Gaza flotilla members, calls for consequences

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski on Wednesday demanded "justice" for Polish citizens after footage was circulated by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir showing Israel's treatment of activists detained after attempting to reach the Gaza Strip by sea.

"You may not treat Polish citizens who have committed no crime in this way," Sikorski said in a post on the US social media company X.

"In the democratic world we do not abuse and gloat over people in custody," he added.

"We demand justice for our citizens and consequences for you," Sikorski said.

The remarks came after a video posted by Ben-Gvir showed detained activists zip-tied and forced to kneel after being detained by Israeli forces in international waters.

The Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla said Tuesday that all 50 vessels in its aid convoy had been seized by Israel.