PUTIN HIGHLIGHTS RUSSIAS ENERGY ROLE IN TALKS WITH XI

Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted Russia's role as a reliable energy supplier to China during talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Wednesday amid tensions in the Middle East.



Putin said Russia continued to supply energy resources reliably despite the crisis in the Middle East, while China remained a responsible buyer. He also invited Xi to visit Russia in 2027.



Xi said a comprehensive ceasefire in the Middle East was urgently needed and stressed the importance of negotiations, according to Chinese state media. He said an early resolution of the conflict could help reduce disruptions to energy supplies, supply chains and international trade.



Russia remained China's largest energy supplier in 2025, according to Russian government data, delivering 101 million tons of crude oil and 49 billion cubic metres of pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas.



Russia wants to expand energy supplies to China, including through the proposed Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline, which would transport Russian gas to China via Mongolia.



Putin said economic cooperation between Russia and China continued to show strong momentum despite unfavourable external factors. Trade between the two countries had increased thirtyfold over the past quarter-century and had remained solidly above $200 billion for several years, he said.



The Russian president said energy cooperation was the driving force of Russia-China relations and added that both countries were also prioritizing joint projects in industry, agriculture, transport and high technology.



He said close coordination between Moscow and Beijing remained an important stabilizing factor in global affairs.



Xi warned that changing international conditions risked leading to a world dominated by the law of the strongest. He said China supported extending its Treaty of Good-Neighbourliness and Friendly Cooperation with Russia and wanted to deepen strategic coordination with Moscow.



Xi welcomed Putin with military honours and a red carpet outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, days after the visit of US President Donald Trump.

