US officials suspect Iranian hackers breached tank readers at US gas stations: Report

US officials believe Iranian hackers may be responsible for a series of breaches involving systems that track fuel levels in storage tanks at gas stations across several US states, CNN reported Saturday.

The hackers reportedly took advantage of automatic tank gauge (ATG) systems that were connected to the internet without password protection.

This access allowed them, in some instances, to alter the displayed tank readings, though not the actual fuel quantities, the report said.

While the cyberattacks are not believed to have caused any physical damage or injuries, they have sparked safety concerns.

According to US officials and private cybersecurity experts, unauthorized access to an ATG system could theoretically enable a hacker to conceal a gas leak.

Sources involved in the investigation said Iran's past involvement in targeting fuel tank systems is one reason it is considered a leading suspect, according to CNN.

However, they noted that the US government may never be able to conclusively identify those responsible because the hackers left behind little forensic evidence.



