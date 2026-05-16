Botswana holds state funeral to honor late President Festus Mogae

Botswana on Saturday held a state funeral in honour of its late third president, Festus Mogae, who died at the age of 86 on May 8.

Several prominent heads of state and regional leaders attended Mogae's funeral service at the University of Botswana indoor sports center in Gaborone, the capital, before his burial later Saturday.

"Botswana mourns a disciplined leader, a patriot and a great statesman who carried the responsibility of the Presidency with honour, restraint and unwavering commitment to the Republic," the country's President Duma Boko said in a statement.

Mogae's leadership protected democratic stability, strengthened institutional credibility, and elevated Botswana's standing, Boko said.

Tributes also poured in from Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and Seychelles' Patrick Hermine, among other leaders.

Mogae, an economist, led the Southern African country from 1998 to 2008 and was widely regarded for his leadership principles, which included economic reform and a strong anti-HIV/AIDS campaign.



