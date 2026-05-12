Türkiye’s standing as reliable actor in international relations is growing, says Uzbek president

Türkiye's standing as a reliable and influential actor in international relations is growing, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said Tuesday.

At the 29th Eurasian Economic Summit in Istanbul, Mirziyoyev said Uzbek-Turkish relations have reached the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership thanks to the efforts of Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

"The priorities of Uzbek-Turkish relations are fully aligned with the key goals of the Eurasian Economic Summit -- expanding comprehensive multilateral partnership and sustainable development based on equality, trust and mutual respect," he said, according to the presidential press service.

Mirziyoyev said one of the summit's main themes -- global responsibility in the face of water and green resource shortages -- resonated with Central Asia which is experiencing faster warming than the global average, along with shrinking glaciers and worsening land degradation.

Under those conditions, environmental sustainability has become a key priority for Uzbekistan's development strategy, he added.

Mirziyoyev highlighted the country's Green Space project, under which 200 million trees are planted annually, including large-scale afforestation efforts on the dried bed of the Aral Sea.

He said Uzbekistan has reduced emissions by 35% and aims to cut them by 50% by 2035 as part of its transition to a green development model.

The president also pointed to measures to improve water management through the introduction of water-saving technologies, which he said are helping conserve significant amounts of water each year.

"Uzbekistan intends to continue actively promoting the green agenda and contributing to the search for effective solutions to global environmental challenges," he said.