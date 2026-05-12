Survey shows declining trust in US among Finns: Report

A new survey showed that trust in the US under President Donald Trump's administration has declined in Finland since last year, broadcaster Yle reported Tuesday.

The NATO poll survey found that only one in eight Finns trust the US under Trump to defend European member states within NATO.

Meanwhile, around one-quarter of respondents said they would trust the US under a different leader when it comes to the bloc's defense and security.

The survey also revealed growing unease over Finland's defense ties with Washington, with respondents voicing concern about excessive dependence on American support.

A majority said Finland should purchase more weapons from Europe and other like-minded countries instead of the US, while many also supported reducing the use of American cloud services and software in the public sector.

At the same time, the survey showed that support for NATO remained relatively strong, with 73 percent saying they would still vote in favor of alliance membership.

The survey also found that most Finns would support Denmark if tensions with the US over Greenland escalate further.





