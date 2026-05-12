News World Russia resumes drone attacks on Ukraine after ceasefire ends

Russia resumes drone attacks on Ukraine after ceasefire ends

DPA WORLD Published May 12,2026 Subscribe

Smoke billows after debris from an intercepted Russian drone fell on the roof of a high-rise residential building in Kyiv, Ukraine, 12 May 2026. (EPA Photo)

Russia launched a new wave of drone attacks on Ukraine just hours after a temporary ceasefire expired, Ukrainian authorities said early on Tuesday.



Ukraine's Air Force reported overnight drone attacks on the capital Kiev as well as the cities of Zaporizhzhya, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Kherson. The northern Sumy region and southern Mykolaiv region were also targeted, it said.



The three-day ceasefire, which had been in effect since Saturday, expired overnight.



Kiev's military administration chief, Tymur Tkachenko, said on Telegram that drone debris fell onto the roof of a 20-storey residential building in the capital. There was no immediate information on casualties or the extent of the damage.



The Kyiv Independent reported explosions in the city.



Meanwhile, Russian authorities said Ukraine had also resumed long-range drone attacks after midnight. Air traffic at several airports in central Russia was restricted for security reasons, Russia's civil aviation authority Rosaviatsiya said.



The Russian military said 27 Ukrainian drones had been intercepted by the morning. There was initially no information on damage.



Last week, US President Donald Trump asked Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to observe a three-day ceasefire.



Both sides largely refrained from airstrikes during the period, although each accused the other of repeated violations along the front line and said they had responded accordingly.



The ceasefire coincided with Russia's celebrations marking the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.





















