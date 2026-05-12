Australia imposes new sanctions on Iranian individuals, entities

Australia on Tuesday announced new financial sanctions and travel bans on several Iranian individuals and entities, accusing them of involvement in human rights violations and activities.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a statement that the measures target seven individuals and four entities connected to Iran's security and financial networks.

"In January, the Iranian regime massacred thousands of its own citizens and carried out mass arrests of peaceful protesters, torturing detainees, subjecting them to forced confessions and preventing them from communicating with loved ones," she claimed. "The regime limited internet access to stop the world from learning of these atrocities."

According to the Australian government, some of those sanctioned were involved in enforcing Iran's mandatory hijab policies, monitoring activists and political opponents, and detaining foreign nationals.

The sanctions target financial networks allegedly used to support armed groups and Iran's missile activities.

The move was announced alongside additional sanctions imposed by the UK as part of coordinated action with international partners, according to the readout.

Canberra said the Albanese government has now imposed more than 230 sanctions on Iranian-linked individuals and entities, including over 100 connected to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

There was no immediate reaction from Iran over the latest accusations and sanctions.