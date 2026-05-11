US Senate minority leader vows to push new vote to end Iran war

US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer accused President Donald Trump on Monday of dragging the US into war with Iran and announced that Senate Democrats will force another vote on legislation seeking to end US military involvement.

Speaking on the Senate floor, Schumer said that the Trump administration has exceeded the 60-day limit outlined in the War Powers Act without obtaining congressional authorization.

"Let me repeat: Donald Trump dragged America into a war, an illegal, costly war without any goals, without any endgame," Schumer said.

"It's been over a week since we hit the 60-day threshold under the War Powers Act, which means the hostilities must cease unless Trump gets authorization from Congress. Donald Trump and (Defense Secretary) Pete Hegseth tried to skirt the deadline when they told us the timer had stopped because the fighting was over," he continued.

Schumer dismissed suggestions that the conflict had effectively ended, calling such claims unrealistic.

"The war's over? Bunk, poppycock craziness to even say it," he said.

The Democratic leader pointed to the collapse of the latest round of negotiations with Iran as evidence that the conflict remains unresolved.

"To this war, there's still no end in sight," Schumer said. "Just today, the most recent round of negotiations with Iran fell apart. Trump keeps digging himself into a deeper and deeper hole."

Schumer said Democrats plan to force a seventh vote this week on a War Powers resolution aimed at withdrawing US troops from hostilities with Iran.

"Republicans know that this blunder didn't magically end when the 60-day clock ran out," he said. "It's time to do something about it."

The Senate minority leader urged Republicans to support the resolution, arguing it would protect constitutional war powers, safeguard American service members and reduce costs associated with military operations.

"If Republicans care about preserving our war powers, keeping our service members safe, lowering Americans' costs, they need to support the War Powers resolution and end this war," Schumer said.

He added that Republicans would continue to share responsibility for the conflict if they oppose the measure.

The US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by Trump without a set deadline.