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News World 1 dead, several injured in shooting in France

1 dead, several injured in shooting in France

A shooting in Nice's Alpes-Maritimes department on Monday left two people dead and six others injured, broadcaster BFM TV reported.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published May 11,2026
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1 DEAD, SEVERAL INJURED IN SHOOTING IN FRANCE

At least one person died and several were injured Monday after a shooting occurred in Nice, France's Alpes-Maritimes department, according to broadcaster BFM TV.

Citing a police source, the broadcaster said a vehicle carrying two people drove through the area before one of the occupants allegedly opened fire multiple times.

The shooting left at least one person dead and around four others injured, according to the report.

Authorities have not yet released further details about the motive or nature of the attack.