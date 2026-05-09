Israeli officer, 2 soldiers injured in Hezbollah drone explosion in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army said Saturday that an officer and two soldiers were injured, including one seriously, after a drone launched by Lebanon's Hezbollah exploded near forces operating in southern Lebanon.

In a statement, the army said one soldier sustained serious injuries, while a reserve officer and another soldier were moderately wounded in the drone explosion.

Hezbollah said it carried out several operations targeting Israeli military vehicles, troop gatherings and positions in southern Lebanon, besides intercepting an Israeli drone.

The group said the attacks came in response to Israeli violations of a ceasefire agreement with Lebanon, and continued attacks on towns in the country's south.

Despite the ceasefire in place since April 17, which was later extended till mid-May, the Israeli army continues daily strikes in Lebanon and exchange of fire with Hezbollah.

Israel's attacks on Lebanon since March 2, soon after the Iran war, have killed over 2,700 people, and displaced more than 1 million. It also maintains a so-called "buffer zone" on Lebanese territory. The US is again hosting peace talks between the two countries on May 14-15 in Washington.







