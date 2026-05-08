3 Canadians self-isolating after potential hantavirus exposure on cruise ship

This general view shows the cruise ship MV Hondius, leaving the port of Praia, the capital of Cape Verde, on May 6, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Three Canadians are self-isolating after potentially being exposed to a hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship, Health Minister Marjorie Michel and Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said Thursday.

"We can confirm that two Canadians who were on the vessel returned home before the outbreak was first identified, along with one Canadian who was not on the vessel, however, was on the same flight and may have come into contact with a symptomatic individual," said a statement by the Canadian officials, posted on US social media platform X.

Noting that the Canadian government is responding to the outbreak in close coordination with domestic and international partners, the statement confirmed that the World Health Organization does not consider the third individual a high-risk close contact.

"All three are asymptomatic, have received guidance to self-isolate, and are being monitored by local authorities for the development of symptoms," the statement added.

Canada announced a Strategic Response Team to ensure "a coordinated, whole-of-government approach to this matter."

"In addition to contacting the four Canadians on board, consular support is currently en route to the Canary Islands to monitor the process when the Canadians disembark and to ensure that all public health protocols are followed," it added.

The MV Hondius, carrying 150 passengers, was hit by a hantavirus outbreak off the coast of Cape Verde, with three deaths reported.

The Dutch cruise ship had been on a weeklong polar cruise from Argentina to Antarctica before sailing toward Cape Verde.