Russia calls on all parties in US-Iran tensions to exercise 'maximum restraint'

Russia on Tuesday called on all parties in US-Iran tensions to exercise "maximum restraint," the Foreign Ministry said.

"We note with regret that developments surrounding Iran indicate a stalling of the negotiation process to resolve the situation in the Persian Gulf," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

She reaffirmed Russia's readiness to help achieve peace in the Gulf, underlining that Moscow consistently advocates resolving "disagreements in the strategically important region" through political and diplomatic means.

"A relapse into violence and damage to civilian infrastructure as a result of strikes on Iran and neighboring Arab states must be prevented," she said, warning that amid ongoing tensions "any action could lead to a resumption of a large-scale armed confrontation."

Zakharova said it is important to remain vigilant against possible provocations by "forces" seeking to disrupt peace efforts and prevent stabilization.

Regional tensions have remained high since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, followed by retaliatory actions by Tehran and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a set deadline.