FRENCH LAWMAKERS URGE SUMMONING OF US AMBASSADOR FOR TRUMPS REMARKS ABOUT MACRON

French lawmakers urge summoning of US ambassador for Trump's remarks about Macron

French lawmakers from the left-wing France Unbowed (LFI) and the Democratic and Republican Left (GDR) group on Tuesday called for the US ambassador to France to be summoned because of remarks by US President Donald Trump about French President Emmanuel Macron, according to media reports.

Eleven MPs said in a letter to Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot that France must respond to comments they described as "insulting" and damaging to national dignity, the French news broadcaster BFMTV reported.

The lawmakers criticized what they called a lack of official reaction, arguing that "no action has been taken by France to make itself respected."

Earlier in April, Trump said that "(Emmanuel) Macron, whom his wife treats extremely badly ... He is still recovering from the punch he took to the jaw."

The remarks appeared to reference a viral 2025 video involving Macron and Brigitte Macron, which the couple denied showed any violence.

The MPs said the comments had "damaged the honor of the President of the Republic, and therefore of our country and our fellow citizens," calling them "absolutely outrageous."

They also condemned "the utterly scandalous nature of these insults coming from a country that some continue to stubbornly call an ally."

"Through the person of the President of the Republic, it is the whole country that is humiliated," they wrote, insisting "it is not acceptable to let this pass without taking action."

They said summoning the US ambassador to the Foreign Ministry would be "a matter of dignity," warning against what they described as unacceptable "servility."

Macron briefly addressed the remarks during a visit to South Korea, saying they were "neither elegant nor appropriate" and did not warrant further response.

"We all need stability, calm, a return to peace; this isn't a show," he said.