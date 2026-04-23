US forces board 'stateless vessel' allegedly carrying Iranian oil: Pentagon

US forces executed a boarding operation overnight on a "sanctioned stateless vessel" allegedly transporting oil from Iran in the Indian Ocean, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

"Overnight, U.S. forces carried out a maritime interdiction and right-of-visit boarding of the sanctioned stateless vessel M/T Majestic X," the Defense Department said on US social media company X.

The operation was carried out in the INDOPACOM (United States Indo-Pacific Command) area of responsibility, it said.

The department emphasized that international waters will not serve as a "shield" for sanctioned actors, vowing to deny freedom of movement for "illicit networks" and "vessels providing material support to Iran."

Iran has not yet commented on the incident.