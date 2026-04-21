Russia sends 27 tons of humanitarian aid to Lebanon, will evacuate citizens on return flight

Displaced people head towards their homes in southern Lebanon (REUTERS Photo)

The Russian Emergency Situations Ministry announced on Tuesday that a special flight carrying 27 tons of humanitarian aid departed for Lebanon last night.

The ministry said in a statement that the aid includes mobile power stations, food, tents, blankets, and sleeping kits.

"On board the ministry's Il-76 aircraft are more than 27 tons of cargo: mobile power stations, food supplies, tents, blankets, mattresses, and pillows," it said.

The delivery was organized by order of President Vladimir Putin and the directive of Emergency Situations Minister Alexander Kurenkov, the ministry said.

On the return flight from Beirut to Moscow, Russian citizens and their family members will be brought back, the statement said.