Armenia aims to develop relations with neighboring countries

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Monday that Yerevan aims to develop relations with neighboring countries, the state news agency Armenpress reported.

Presenting the pre-election program of the ruling Civil Contract party, Pashinyan stressed the "great importance" of further strengthening ties with Georgia, Iran, Türkiye and Azerbaijan, adding that his party "will follow this path."

He highlighted the need to fully reopen transport infrastructure, including implementation of the TRIPP (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity) project and the launch of the Gyumri-Kars railway, saying these steps would help strengthen peace and cooperation in the region.

Pashinyan said Armenia previously built relations with Azerbaijan and Türkiye through "third countries," which he said hindered peace efforts, adding that Yerevan has changed this approach.

He also confirmed Armenia's interest in developing the "3+3" regional format and expressed readiness to actively participate in it.





