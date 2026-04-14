Zelenskyy arrives in Berlin for talks with German chancellor

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday arrived in Germany's capital Berlin, where he is scheduled to meet German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Zelenskyy's arrival was announced by Presidential Press Secretary Serhii Nykyforov in remarks to Ukrainian media outlets, including state news agency Ukrinform and the RBC-Ukraine news agency.

Nykyforov stated that the president's program during the visit included negotiations with Merz, adding that he will also participate in inter-governmental consultations.

Zelenskyy and Merz are due to make statements to the press following their talks, Nykyforovsaid, and added that Zelenskyy will also visit Norway later Tuesday, where he will hold talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.

The visit comes as the Ukrainian president said on Monday that Kyiv is preparing the basis for deeper security agreements in Europe, adding they expect to "achieve results this very week."

Last week, Zelenskyy declared he will conduct talks "in the near future" with European countries on defense against Russian drones and Ukraine's EU accession, among other topics.



