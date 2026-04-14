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News World Zelensky arrives in Berlin for talks with German Chancellor Merz

Zelensky arrives in Berlin for talks with German Chancellor Merz

Ukrainian President Zelensky met with German Chancellor Merz in Berlin to discuss financial and military aid, reconstruction, and refugee return, with agreements expected.

DPA WORLD
Published April 14,2026
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ZELENSKY ARRIVES IN BERLIN FOR TALKS WITH GERMAN CHANCELLOR MERZ

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Berlin on Tuesday for talks with Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

The two leaders embraced as Merz welcomed the Ukrainian president outside the Chancellery in central Berlin.

The visit, which marks the first official German-Ukrainian government consultations in years, had been kept under wraps for security reasons.

Zelensky is being accompanied by several Cabinet ministers.

Policymakers are expected to discuss financial and military support for Ukraine, as well as reconstruction efforts and the return of Ukrainian refugees.

Both sides are expected to sign several agreements and Merz and Zelensky are scheduled to hold a joint press conference.