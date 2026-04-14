US, Indonesia strengthen defence partnership amid regional tensions

The United States and Indonesia agreed on Monday to establish a new defence cooperation framework, deepening military ties at a time of growing strategic competition in the Indo-Pacific.



In a joint statement issued after a meeting between US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and his Indonesian counterpart Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, both countries said they would launch a "Major Defense Cooperation Partnership (MDCP)."



"I was proud to announce that we are elevating our relationship to a Major Defense Cooperation Partnership, in recognition of the strength and potential of our bilateral defense ties," Hegseth wrote on X.



The MDCP features "three foundational pillars," the statement said. These included military modernization and capacity building, training and professional military education and exercises and operational cooperation.



The move reflects Washington's effort to strengthen partnerships in the region, where concerns over maritime security and regional stability have increased.



Indonesia's Defence Ministry sought to contain domestic concern over reports of a proposal that could allow US military aircraft to transit its airspace.



The ministry said a document described in reports as a plan for US military overflight access remained at an early, non-binding stage.



It said the text was an initial draft letter of intent still under discussion, with no legal force and no standing as government policy.

