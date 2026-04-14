UN urges diplomatic push as Lebanon-Israel talks expected in Washington

A UN spokesman on Monday called on Israel and Lebanon to intensify diplomatic efforts to end hostilities as new indirect negotiations are expected to take place in Washington, DC on Tuesday.

"We encourage both Lebanon and Israel to leverage all available diplomatic avenues at their disposal to immediately end hostilities and address outstanding provisions under Security Council resolution 1701," Stephane Dujarric told the reporters.

The UN stands ready to work with the parties to facilitate efforts in that regard, Dujarric added.

Israel began its attacks on Lebanon soon after the US-Israeli war on Iran on Feb. 28. More than 2,000 people have since been killed and over 1 million people displaced.

Following a Pakistani mediated ceasefire in the US-Israeli war on Iran, Lebanon and Israel agreed to hold talks and the first meeting is scheduled for Tuesday.

Iran and the US also held talks in the Pakistani capital Islamabad on Saturday to permanently end the war, but an agreement was not immediately reached.

Dujarric said UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert continues her "good offices" role in support of the parties, working toward a permanent ceasefire and a durable political settlement.

On the ground, he said the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) continues operations supporting de-confliction, civilian protection, and humanitarian access "to the extent possible amid ongoing hostilities."

Peacekeepers continue to encounter "obstruction and aggressive behavior," he said.

"Earlier today, Israel Defense Forces soldiers attempted to block the passage of a UN convoy in near Shama. The UNIFIL convoy was able to pass after a few minutes. Separately, today Israel Defense Forces soldiers fired 'warning shots' over a UNIFIL position in At Tiri. These follow the two incidents yesterday in which Israel Defense Forces tank rammed UNIFIL vehicles near Shama," Dujarric said, reminding all sides of their obligations to protect UN peacekeepers.





