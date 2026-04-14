UN official warns Sudan war ‘stuck in cycle’ as atrocities mount at 3-year mark

The UN's top humanitarian official in Sudan warned Monday that the country's war has fallen into a devastating cycle of repeated violence and suffering, as the conflict marks its third anniversary.

"As we finish the third year of the war, I wanted to comment that we really are on repeat in the Sudan, repeated sexual violence, repeated displacement, repeated death. So you know, it feels like we're stuck in this cycle, and everything is being repeated," Denise Brown, UN resident and humanitarian coordinator in Sudan, told reporters in a teleconference.

Her remarks come ahead of the April 15 anniversary of the conflict, which has forced more than 9 million people to flee their homes within the country, creating one of the world's largest displacement crises.

Sexual violence, particularly against women and girls, remains a defining feature of the conflict, especially in the Darfur region.

Brown questioned the lack of decisive international action, asking: "What more has to happen for everyone to sit up and pay attention to find the solution?"

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters that the secretary-general's personal envoy for Sudan, Pekka Haavisto, will attend the third International Sudan Conference on Wednesday in Berlin.

"The conference marks the tragic milestone of three years since the war in Sudan began, creating the world's largest humanitarian crisis," Dujarric said, adding that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is expected to deliver a video message to the conference.

Sudan remains the world's largest displacement crisis, with an estimated 33 million people in need of humanitarian assistance in 2026, the Red Cross said.

Fighting between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces, which erupted in April 2023, has killed thousands and displaced millions.



