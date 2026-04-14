Ukraine proposes bilateral drone deal with Germany, says Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday said that his country is proposing a bilateral drone deal with Germany.



Speaking at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin, Zelenskyy said that Europe's industry, technological base, and military-political capabilities must be sufficient to provide reliable protection to everyone in any conditions.



Stressing that this applies in particular to Europe's ability to produce anti-ballistic air defense "in the necessary volumes and full-scale protection" against any aerial targets, including drones, Zelenskyy said this issue was addressed during his meeting with Merz.



"Ukraine is ready to make its contribution. We have offered Germany an agreement on drones, a bilateral drone deal, various types of drones, missiles, software and modern defense," Zelenskyy said, noting that their teams are starting "concrete work."



"Our experience can be integrated into the European security system," Zelenskyy went on to say, arguing that Ukraine's work with countries of the Middle East and Gulf region proves that its experience and proposals are "the most effective."



Zelenskyy also said that they have an agreement on a new contribution from Germany to Ukraine's drone production, thanking Merz for all the steps that he has already taken.



"I appreciate that cooperation between Ukraine and Germany has reached the level of a meaningful strategic partnership," he added.



Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin earlier Tuesday for talks with the German chancellor, a day after he said that Kyiv is preparing the basis for deeper security agreements in Europe, adding they expect to "achieve results this very week."



Last week, the Ukrainian president declared he will conduct talks "in the near future" with European countries on defense against Russian drones and Ukraine's EU accession, among other topics.



Ahead of the press conference, Ukraine and Germany signed a data cooperation agreement between their defense ministries, as well as a joint declaration of intent on "support of industrial recovery and resilience" between their economy ministries.