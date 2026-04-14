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News World Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers discuss latest developments in talks between Tehran, Washington

Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers discuss latest developments in talks between Tehran, Washington

On Tuesday, Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi engaged in diplomatic discussions concerning the latest situation in the negotiations between the United States and Iran.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published April 14,2026
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TURKISH, IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTERS DISCUSS LATEST DEVELOPMENTS IN TALKS BETWEEN TEHRAN, WASHINGTON

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday discussed the latest situation in talks between the US and Iran.

Their conversation over the talks, coming amid a two-week ceasefire in the countries' conflict, took place in a phone call, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

More than 3,300 people have been killed in US-Israeli airstrikes in Iran since they began on Feb. 28, according to Iranian authorities.

Tehran retaliated with missile and drone strikes targeting Israel, Iraq, Jordan, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets before the two-week ceasefire was announced last week.

Last weekend the US and Iran held rare direct talks in Islamabad, Pakistan aimed at ending their conflict, but the talks ended without any agreement.