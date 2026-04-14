Swiss prosecutors open probe over alleged Grok-generated insults against minister

Authorities in Bern have opened an investigation after Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter filed a complaint over alleged insults and defamation against her on US social media platform X.

The Bern public prosecutor's office confirmed on Monday that proceedings had been launched, following reports that a user prompted the AI chatbot Grok to generate sexist insults targeting the minister, according to Keystone-SDA.

Earlier this month, her spokesperson said that such misogyny should not be seen as normal or acceptable.

The complaint was filed against "unknown persons," with officials saying the course of the investigation will be determined by prosecutors.

The case adds to growing scrutiny of X, owned by Elon Musk, and its artificial intelligence unit xAI.

The European Commission has already opened proceedings after Grok generated sexualized images earlier this year, citing concerns that risks linked to the AI system were not properly assessed.





