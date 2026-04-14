Serbian president announces joint drone production with Israel

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Tuesday that Serbia and Israel will jointly produce military drones, claiming the partnership will result in the "best drones in this part of the world."

Speaking at an event marking the Day of the Military Police Special Unit "Cobras," Vucic said the cooperation would be based on a 50-50 partnership.

"We will do this together, half and half. That shows we will have the best drones in this part of the world," he said, praising Israel's technological expertise.

He dismissed media reports questioning arms shipments, suggesting that increased defense exports reflect Serbia's efforts to strengthen its security system.

Vucic reiterated that Serbia will continue investing in its defense capabilities, including drone production, as part of a broader strategy to modernize the military.

He had earlier announced plans to open a factory for advanced drone production in Serbia in cooperation with a foreign partner, adding that domestic efforts to assemble smaller drones have already been underway.