Qatar says solution to Strait of Hormuz crisis 'must be regional'

Qatar said Tuesday that any solution to the crisis surrounding the Strait of Hormuz "must be regional," with the participation of the coastal states and those depending on the waterway.

"Everyone must work toward a sustainable solution on this issue," Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari said in statements carried by the Qatari television Al Jazeera.

"The security of the Strait of Hormuz must not be threatened by any party, and there should be no preconditions for reopening it," he added.

"The language of threats is unacceptable, and we deal with all threats in a way that ensures the safety of our country," the spokesman said.

There has been "no issue" in managing the Strait of Hormuz, he stressed, noting that the consequences of its closure go beyond energy markets.

The Qatari spokesman said the ceasefire between Iran and the US "must continue," adding that the focus is now on consolidating the truce.

Calling for the resolution of crises through dialogue, he expressed Doha's support for Lebanon's efforts to reduce escalation and end the Israeli war there.

Regional hostilities have escalated since the US and Israel launched joint strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, killing and injuring thousands.

Tehran launched retaliatory strikes on Israel, Iraq, Jordan, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets and restricted passage through the Strait of Hormuz before a two-week ceasefire was announced last week.

The US and Iran held rare direct talks in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Saturday aimed at ending their conflict, but the talks ended early Sunday without any agreement.





