Lithuanian foreign minister calls for EU contribution to unblocking Hormuz

Lithuania's Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys on Tuesday called on the European Union to do more to help unblock the Strait of Hormuz amid Middle East tensions.

"Ensuring shipping after military actions, after the active phase, is also the responsibility of the European Union," Budrys told broadcaster LRT.

He noted that the bloc should consider how it can contribute and what the potential effects could be.

"Operations are not the only component," Budrys said, adding: "As a major diplomatic power, the European Union has its own levers. These include economic measures: showing a perspective through sanctions on Iran, relations with regional states and, ultimately, the isolation of Iran."

Budrys further warned that Europe's overall situation could worsen as fuel prices and inflation rise.

"We must mobilize our forces and resources to solve the issue. Europe has certainly not fully utilized everything it can do," he added.

Washington and Tehran held talks -- the most significant since 1979, when they broke diplomatic ties -- in Pakistan's capital over the weekend as part of broader efforts to end the US-Israeli offensive on Iran, which has killed more than 3,300 people since Feb. 28, before a fragile two-week ceasefire was brokered last week.

The talks, however, remained inconclusive.

Later, US President Donald Trump announced a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which took effect at 1400GMT on Monday.