Italy suspends automatic renewal of defense agreement with Israel

Italy has suspended the automatic renewal of its defense agreement with Israel, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Tuesday.

"In light of the current situation, the government has decided to suspend the automatic renewal of the defense agreement with Israel," ANSA news agency reported citing Meloni's talk with reporters in the northeastern city of Verona.

She further said international efforts should continue to advance peace negotiations in order to stabilize the situation in Iran and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Meloni also urged caution on the issue of Russian gas.





