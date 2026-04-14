CHINAS XI HOSTS SPAINS SANCHEZ FOR TALKS

Chinese President Xi Jinping met Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez for talks in Beijing on Tuesday, the state news agency Xinhua reported.

Further details were not immediately available.

Sanchez arrived in China on Saturday for a five-day visit, his fourth since taking office.

The visit focuses on bolstering economic ties, enhancing strategic mutual trust, and deepening cooperation in sectors such as technology, trade, and green energy.

This trip comes about five months after Spanish King Felipe VI paid a state visit to China -- the first visit by a Spanish monarch in 18 years.

Spain and China saw bilateral trade volume climb over $55 billion last year as Beijing remains Madrid's largest trading partner outside the EU.