Australia 'deeply invested' in ensuring Strait of Hormuz remains open: Defense chief

Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said Tuesday that Canberra is "deeply invested" in ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, as shipping disruptions impact global fuel supplies.

"We're deeply invested in having an open Strait of Hormuz and the global fuel supply chain return to normality" Marles said, according to Sky News Australia.

Australia is working with partners on efforts related to the strait and how it can best contribute, he added.

"We really need to see what plays out throughout the remainder of the ceasefire and as to what the circumstances are in the Strait of Hormuz, which would allow some effort to begin," Marles said.

Marles also said that Australia would only contribute to efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz if a ceasefire becomes permanent.

Australia will take part in a summit hosted by the UK and France later this week to discuss protecting shipping in the strait.

Iran has largely restricted access to the Strait of Hormuz -- through which about 20% of the world's oil flows -- since the US-Israeli war against Iran began on Feb. 28.

In response, the US moved to enforce a naval blockade of Iranian ports after weekend talks in Islamabad, Pakistan aimed at ending the war collapsed, despite a Pakistani-mediated two-week ceasefire.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the blockade will be enforced impartially against vessels entering or departing Iranian ports across the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.