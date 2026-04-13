News World Pakistani PM says efforts under way to resolve US-Iran differences

Pakistani PM says efforts under way to resolve US-Iran differences

Following failed weekend peace talks in Islamabad, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Monday that efforts are ongoing to iron out remaining differences between the US and Iran.

DPA WORLD Published April 13,2026 Subscribe

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that efforts are under way to iron out differences on "a few issues" between the US and Iran, after negotiations in Islamabad to end the war in the Middle East failed over the weekend.



"It is because of Pakistan's efforts that the ceasefire is intact today. As I speak to you, full efforts are under way to resolve a few issues which are still unresolved," Sharif said in a brief address to his cabinet that was broadcast live.



Sharif noted that the Islamabad talks marked the first occasion in 47 years that the two sides came together for direct negotiations, hailing the step as historic.



"Both delegations sat face to face and I am witness to that," he said.



Sharif said the negotiations had lasted 21 hours, noting that they had been on the verge of breaking down on several occasions.



The peace talks between the US and Iran ended without an agreement, according to US Vice President JD Vance on Sunday.



Islamabad said it would continue to play its role to facilitate engagement and dialogue.



Pakistan has emerged as a key mediator between Tehran and Washington, playing a central role in brokering the two-week ceasefire announced last Tuesday.











