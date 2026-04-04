UKRAINES ZELENSKYY SET TO HOLD TALKS WITH TURKISH PRESIDENT ERDOGAN

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that he had come to Istanbul to hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"We are working to strengthen our partnership to ensure real protection of people's lives, advance stability and guarantee security in our Europe, as well as in the Middle East," he wrote on US social media platform X, adding that "important meetings are scheduled" during his one-day working visit.

Discussions during Zelensky's meetings in Türkiye are expected to cover issues of bilateral interest and regional developments, as well as efforts to establish a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war and achieve a lasting solution, with a particular focus on the Istanbul Process, according to an earlier announcement by Turkish Communications Director Burhanettin Duran.



