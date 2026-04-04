Several injured in Israel by Iran missile fire: medics

Israeli emergency services said its crew treated five people who were injured Saturday in Tel Aviv and surrounding areas after Iran fired several rounds of missiles toward Israel.

Since midnight, eight waves of Iranian missiles have been launched towards Israel, according to the Israeli military.

The military also detected a missile fired from Yemen, the fifth such attack from there on Israel.

Israel's Magen David Adom emergency services said a 45?year?old man was treated for minor injuries from glass shrapnel in the central city of Bnei Brak and taken to hospital.

As the day progressed, rescue teams said they had treated three additional casualties -- two men in their 20s hit by glass fragments and one injured by a blast.

A 52-year-old man "lightly injured by the blast wave" was also transferred to a hospital in Ramat Gan, in central Israel, the emergency service said.

In a residential neighbourhood of Ramat Gan, AFP images showed the top floor of a house completely blown out, exposing its gutted interior, with a crushed bookcase and an exercise bike amid the debris.

Numerous impact marks were visible on the walls.

Nearby, another home was largely destroyed, stripped of its outer walls, according to AFP photographs.

"All this is from shrapnel," Joy Frankel, a social worker, told AFP near one of the affected sites.

According to several local media outlets, including The Times of Israel, a cluster munition missile fired from Iran on Saturday morning landed near the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv, not far from the defence ministry.

Police also said missile debris fell in east Jerusalem, causing no casualties.

The military said its air defences were working to down missiles fired from Iran, each time it announced incoming projectiles.

In a separate statement, the military said a rocket was fired from Lebanon, but its launch was not detected due to a malfunction in the warning system.

The rocket landed in an open area and caused no casualties.

Lebanese militant group Hezbollah has been launching rockets daily toward northern Israel since entering the war on March 2.

Since February 28, the United States and Israel have conducted joint strikes against Iran, prompting the Islamic Republic to retaliate with daily missile barrages targeting Israel and several neighbouring countries across the region.







