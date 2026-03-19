Unidentified drones detected over US army base housing Rubio and Hegseth

Multiple unidentified drones were spotted over a military base in Washington, DC where US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reside, prompting a White House meeting and heightened security measures, The Washington Post reported Wednesday.

The drones were detected over Fort McNair on a single night in the last 10 days and their origin has not been determined, two sources told the news outlet.

The sightings prompted officials to consider relocating Rubio and Hegseth, though neither has moved, a senior administration official told the Post.

The military has been operating at a higher alert level since the start of US-Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, according to a senior administration official.

Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell declined to comment, the Post said, saying discussing Hegseth's movements would be "grossly irresponsible."

The State Department did not respond to a request by the outlet for comment.





