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News World Russia says Ukraine struck Moscow with over 100 drones this weekend

Russia says Ukraine struck Moscow with over 100 drones this weekend

Reuters WORLD
Published March 16,2026
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RUSSIA SAYS UKRAINE STRUCK MOSCOW WITH OVER 100 DRONES THIS WEEKEND
(File Photo)

Russia said on Monday that Ukraine launched a ⁠major drone ⁠attack on Moscow with more than 100 drones over the ⁠weekend, with wave after wave of long-range "kamikaze" drones being shot down by air defenses on their way to city.

Figures reported by Moscow Mayor Sergei ⁠Sobyanin ⁠indicated more than 100 drones were shot down over two days.

TASS quoted a defence ministry source saying that at least 145 drones ⁠had been shot down overnight, including 53 over the Moscow region.

Moscow's main airports imposed flight restrictions amid the attack, ⁠Russia's ‌aviation ‌watchdog said.

Moscow - along ⁠with the ‌surrounding Moscow region - has a population of ⁠about 22 million. ⁠There was no ⁠immediate comment from Ukraine.