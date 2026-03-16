Russia says Ukraine struck Moscow with over 100 drones this weekend

Russia said on Monday that Ukraine launched a ⁠major drone ⁠attack on Moscow with more than 100 drones over the ⁠weekend, with wave after wave of long-range "kamikaze" drones being shot down by air defenses on their way to city.

Figures reported by Moscow Mayor Sergei ⁠Sobyanin ⁠indicated more than 100 drones were shot down over two days.

TASS quoted a defence ministry source saying that at least 145 drones ⁠had been shot down overnight, including 53 over the Moscow region.

Moscow's main airports imposed flight restrictions amid the attack, ⁠Russia's ‌aviation ‌watchdog said.

Moscow - along ⁠with the ‌surrounding Moscow region - has a population of ⁠about 22 million. ⁠There was no ⁠immediate comment from Ukraine.

























